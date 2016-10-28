Home
TV
PBS 6
PBS Kids
Schedules
Original Programming
Where to Find Our Channels
UA Channel
Watch Online
Radio
NPR 89.1
Classical 90.5
Schedules
Original Programming
Podcasts
News
Events
About
About AZPM
AZPM Staff
Community Advisory Board
Jobs
Contact
Pressroom
Coverage Maps
Press Kit
Donate
Support AZPM
Black History Month
AZPM celebrates Black History Month with special programming all through the month of February.
NEWS
Pima County to Seek Appeal of World View Ruling
A judge voided the contract, saying the lease agreement violated state law.
More AZPM News
NEWS
Episode 301: Understanding the Impact of Executive Actions On the Border
Factors driving refugees, and the economic consequences in Arizona of trade policy changes.
More AZPM News
RADIO
Inside the Arizona Highways Wildlife Guide
Also on Arizona Spotlight: From the Women's March to a Political Movement; Géza Röhrig's Holocaust Remembrance
More Radio
TV
DCI Banks: Buried
The body of a lawyer is washed up in an underground river and DCI Banks suspects a family member is responsible for her death.
More PBS 6
Schedules
PBS 6
NPR 89.1
Classical 90.5
Ready / World
PBS Kids
VMe
Popular Shows
Arizona Illustrated
Arizona Science
Arizona Spotlight
Arizona Week
Hollywood at Home
Metro Week
Supported By
CONNECT
Newsletter
Facebook
Twitter
News Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT
Employment
Staff Directory
Diversity Policy
Equal Opportunity Report
Pressroom
Signal Coverage Maps
Contact Us
SUPPORT
Donate
Underwriting
Donate a Car
Volunteer
COMPLIANCE
FCC Public Files
Public File Contact
Financial Reports
Annual Reports
Open Meeting Policy
Community Advisory Board Meeting Calendar
Arizona Board of Regents
Arizona Public Media broadcast stations are licensed to the Arizona Board of Regents. Arizona Public Media and AZPM are registered trademarks of the Arizona Board of Regents.