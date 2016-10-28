PBS 6

Black History Month

AZPM celebrates Black History Month with special programming all through the month of February.
Pima County to Seek Appeal of World View Ruling

A judge voided the contract, saying the lease agreement violated state law.
Episode 301: Understanding the Impact of Executive Actions On the Border

Factors driving refugees, and the economic consequences in Arizona of trade policy changes.
Inside the Arizona Highways Wildlife Guide

Also on Arizona Spotlight: From the Women's March to a Political Movement; Géza Röhrig's Holocaust Remembrance
DCI Banks: Buried

The body of a lawyer is washed up in an underground river and DCI Banks suspects a family member is responsible for her death.
